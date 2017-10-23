Lions activate Khyri Thornton, waive Brad Kaaya

Getty Images

Quarterback Brad Kaaya returned to the Lions after being waived by the Panthers last week, but his stay on the active roster was a brief one.

The Lions announced on Monday that Kaaya is back on waivers. The Lions needed to make room for the return of defensive tackle Khyri Thornton to the 53-man roster.

Thornton was suspended for the first six games of the season for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. A 2014 third-round pick of the Packers, Thornton spent his rookie year on injured reserve and spent a brief spell with the Patriots before moving on to the Lions. He had 23 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 23 games over the last two seasons.

Thornton returns to the lineup in the wake of Haloti Ngata‘s season-ending injury, giving the Lions another body up front at a moment when they need one.