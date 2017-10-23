Marshawn Lynch has appeal hearing, decision expected Tuesday

Getty Images

NFL Appeals Officer James Thrash heard Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch‘s appeal Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A decision is expected Tuesday.

The NFL suspended Lynch one game for unsportsmanlike conduct. He left the sideline during Thursday’s game against the Chiefs and shoved an official during a skirmish between the teams.

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spoke on Lynch’s behalf, as Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported. Lynch argued nine players, including Aaron Donald and Taylor Lewan last season, made contact with an official without the NFL suspending them, per Schefter.

If Lynch’s appeal is unsuccessful, he will miss Sunday’s game against the Bills.