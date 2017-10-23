Martavis Bryant needs to pipe down

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last week, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant managed to pull off the “Flick? Flick who?” routine when reports emerged that he wants out of Pittsburgh, possibly due in part to assurances he was given regarding his role moving forward. This week, with his role not changing (and if anything shrinking), Bryant no longer could pretend that he doesn’t want out.

But why should he want out? The guy who has become the bane of his ‘Burgh existence — rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster — is on the roster primarily because: (1) Bryant violated the drug policy enough times to be suspended for all of last year; and (2) as of April, the team had no idea whether he’d be back for 2017. If Bryant had been able to conform to the rules regarding marijuana use (and, yes, the rules are stupid but, no, compliance with them isn’t option), the Steelers wouldn’t have had to draft his potential replacement — and Bryant would be in a contract year.

Instead, he has two seasons to go until he hits the open market, and he currently has a bug up his butt about the fact that the ball isn’t in his hands as much as it used to be.

So what is actually going to happen here? Presumably, nothing. The Steelers, who stuck with him through the suspension, have said they don’t want to trade him. Even if they did, who would trade for a guy who is one bad Friday night away from another indefinite suspension, and who has developed a habit of complaining?

The real concern at this point for Bryant and those close to him should be that his obvious frustration could cause him to do something that would trigger another violation, and result in his banishment from the league, again. While that would definitely get him out of Pittsburgh, it’s probably not the exist he’s envisioning.

11 responses to “Martavis Bryant needs to pipe down

  2. I can understand his frustration but one of the problems with Athletes is, they are singularly focused. Bryant doesn’t think about actions and consequences. It is one of the things I teach my kids. If he doesn’t get suspended continuously, then the team had no need to draft a WR so high in the draft. Juju is our 2nd round pick and so far he not only seems to understand the game of football even though he is only 20 years old but his approach to the game is infectious.

    Interesting that when Juju was drafted, Coates and Bryant were teasing each other about whose spot he was going to take. Seems like he is taking both their spots.

  3. I completely agree, Martavis needs to pipe down and play ball. He better get his act together for his own good. Two weeks in a row for media nonsense about his attitude is getting tiresome.

  5. Wait ….

    You mean to tell me that a MILLENNIAL wants all, the benefits, perks and privileges of somebody who has worked hard, kept their nose clean and deserves it…. while doing actually NONE of those things ????

    What a SHOCKER !!!

  6. Teams HAVE TO BE CALLING and checking in on a possible trade. His talents are worth more to a struggling team… but me personally i wouldnt move him either if i was Pitt, they hold all the chips and MB has to “play” to attract a future contract with SOMEONE..

    All i can think about here is LeGarett Blount a few years ago.. stomp your feet and get cut, then win a SB… almost rewarding him for him actions.. i say lock onto this clown and play hardball…

    JuJu just keep balling dude… you are a amazing YOUNG talent!

  11. He is a millennial. He cant possibly fathom that this is somehow self inflicted. It is ALWAYS someone else’s fault. It was out of his control, etc. I’m just surprised he isn’t taking a knee to raise awareness for his lack of playing time/production

