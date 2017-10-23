Matt Slauson will miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

The Chargers have won three straight games and they’ll be making a run at evening their record at 4-4 without the help of left guard Matt Slauson.

Slauson left Sunday’s victory over the Broncos with an arm injury and coach Anthony Lynn announced on Monday that Slauson hurt his biceps. The injury will force the team to make a change up front on offense.

“We just found out that Matt Slauson will be out for the season with his bicep injury,” Lynn said.

Slauson joined the Chargers last season and played center before moving over to guard this year. He’s started every game this season and was replaced by third-round pick Dan Feeney against Denver.

Feeney’s move into the starting lineup leaves the Chargers thin on offensive line reserves, so they’ll likely be making a move in the coming days to put Slauson on injured reserve and add a healthy body to the mix.