Monday morning one-liners

WR Deonte Thompson played a big role in Sunday’s Bills win.

DE Cameron Wake had some big plays in the Dolphins’ comeback win.

The Patriots put their four-headed backfield to work on Sunday night.

Jets CB Buster Skrine was penalized multiple times against Miami.

The Ravens are short on healthy receivers with a game set for Thursday.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was testy after Sunday’s loss.

Another week, another spin of the Browns quarterback carousel.

The Steelers ran a fake punt perfectly in Sunday’s win.

The Texans have found a good running back combo.

Sunday’s loss was a particularly bad one for the Colts.

RB T.J. Yeldon delivered in his first action of the year for the Jaguars.

S Kevin Byard‘s interceptions made a big difference in a narrow Titans win.

The Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992.

An extended break after playing last Thursday may help some Chiefs get healthy for Week Eight.

Special teams helped propel the Chargers to victory.

TE Jared Cook hopes to build on his best game since joining the Raiders.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has thrown for three touchdowns in three straight games.

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie didn’t play much in his return to the Giants lineup.

What does the Eagles offensive line need to do on Monday night?

The Redskins could use a few more plays from WR Terrelle Pryor.

The Bears defense was the story on Sunday.

Catching up on Lions WR Golden Tate and other Lions notes coming out of the bye week.

Packers QB Brett Hundley‘s athleticism is ahead of his accuracy.

RB Latavius Murray got rolling for the Vikings on Sunday.

Falcons WR Julio Jones called Sunday’s touchdown catch “just routine.”

There were multiple sources of frustration for Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin on Sunday.

The Saints made the right adjustments against the run in Green Bay.

TE O.J. Howard had a big game as the Buccaneers lost.

It’s QB Drew Stanton time for the Cardinals.

Rams RB Todd Gurley kept churning in London.

Reviewing 49ers LB Reuben Foster‘s play against the Cowboys.

Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise didn’t see much playing time before getting hurt again.