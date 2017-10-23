Morgan Moses injures both ankles

Getty Images

Washington lost right tackle Morgan Moses briefly with a left ankle injury in the second quarter. The team listed him as questionable to return, but he did before injuring his right ankle with 6:40 remaining until halftime. The team again lists him as questionable to return.

Washington already was without backup tackle Ty Nsekhe, who has a core muscle injury. Left tackle Trent Williams started despite a knee injury that will require surgery after the season.

T.J. Clemmings replaced Moses.

Washington briefly lost right guard Brandon Scherff after he was hit in the back away from the play by Derek Barnett. ESPN analyst Jon Gruden criticized officials for not calling a penalty.

Washington also lost cornerbacks Joshua Holsey (chest) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring) in the first half. The team lists both as questionable to return.