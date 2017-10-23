NFL suspends Vikings’ Andrew Sendejo for hit on Mike Wallace

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT
Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo won’t be playing in London on Sunday.

Sendejo has been suspended for one game for his hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace yesterday. The Vikings play the Browns in an early kickoff at Twickenham Stadium this week.

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury,” NFL V.P. of Football Operations Jon Runyan told Sendejo in a letter informing him of the suspension.

Although Sendejo was flagged for the hit, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer argued that it was clean, saying that Wallace was a runner — not a defenseless receiver — at the time of the collision, and that Sendejo hit him with only “a glancing blow.” Runyan disagreed.

Sendejo is viewed as a repeat offender because he was already fined this year for a hit to the head of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. Sendejo is expected to appeal.

34 responses to “NFL suspends Vikings’ Andrew Sendejo for hit on Mike Wallace

  1. Wow… simply wow… there are so many things wrong with this ruling. So league thinks this hit was done with intent to injure yet burfict kicks a guy in the face and there is no intent there? Also they say he is a repeat offender because he hit brate in the head when in fact he hit him in the upper part of his back/shoulders and when brate came down he hit his head on turf.

  2. Stupid suspension. He wasn’t even flagged until sometime into the commercial break. Had Wallace kept his helmet on his head, it would have been a highlight forced fumble turnover moment. They might as well put flags on guys at this rate. But I hope he doesn’t appeal or delay the suspension since it’s just the Browns.

  5. vontaze burfict kicks a guy and nothing happens our guy delivers a shoulder hit and he gets suspended Wtf

  6. The fact that the NFL has different standards as to when a player can or can’t get hit in the head is ridiculous.

  7. Make up call for the hit on Sharon. As was the roughing the passer call on T Johnson on Flacco. Keenum got sleighed on a clothes-line, hit both high and low, later in the game and no flag. Wallace was attempting to move the ball upfield, and was fair game. Sendejo plays the position the way it is supposed to be played…this is ridiculous!

  9. Let’s see…..we can either call it like it is…and that is the “snowflake” culture is killing us….OR…can embrace the hate. I will go with the latter…..yes …. the vikings D is nasty!!! Coming to a city near you!!!

  10. All the Vikings should kneel in London because of this…..that will get the nfls attention. This ruling is simply absurd!!! Goodell needs to go before the NFL truly minimizes itself to playing with balloons while riding play horseys!! Good grief!

  15. This is simply a suspension because Wallace got hurt. Not because it was a dirty play, it wasn’t even a penalty. The flag came in waaaaay late (probably because HQ had to call it in) and was only thrown because Wallace was injured. If Wallace gets up – no flag, no suspension.

    This league is dying because it is run by clueless lawyers who don’t know anything about football and officiated by geezers who have no idea what they’re looking at most of the time.

  18. Not worthy of a suspension, but serve it against the hapless Browns and return after the bye week.

  21. Getting hard to watch the NFL. Refs are incompetent and apparently the head office is no better. How would Dick Butkus or Mean Joe Greene have ever played in this era of flag football? And next week you’ll see the exact same play by a different team with no flag or suspension. Not a uniquely Viking issue, the inconsistent penalties in every game are deciding outcomes on a weekly basis.

  26. As a ravens fan, losing Wallace hurts, but there’s no need for a suspension. Wasn’t a dirty hit in my book, and the late flag was weird.

  27. Wallace was already wrapped up and going down. He came in for the big hit. It is a risky play, sometimes you cause a fumble other times this happens.

  28. That was a good hit. That’s the way it’s gonna be… in the old days we called it getting your bell rung. Those days are gone. Of course we were also taught to wrap up. It looked like he was trying to hit the ball, it sure did knock it out.

  29. Wallace’s head swung around and dropped as he fought for a 1st down after being wrapped by Rhodes. I’m not sure what is expected of the defender here. If Wallace breaks free, he could be gone. And Sendejo is far from a precision tackler. The guy used to hit his own teammates as much as his target. Once a ball carrier is wrapped up, despite still fighting for yards, is he considered defenseless again? That’s the only way I call Wallace defenseless on this play.

  30. NFL has been nearly unwatchable the last two or three years. Too many penalties, too much confusion over what a catch is, amd now way too much drama over suspensions and courtroom shopping.

    RIP NFL 2017.

  33. Must have been all the penalty flags thrown on the play when the hit occured that got the league’s attention.

