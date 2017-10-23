Patriots can’t go to film for parts of game because of fog

Getty Images

When NFL coaches don’t feel like answering a question about a particular event in a game, they’ll often use “I’ll have to look at the film,” as a dodge.

Bill Belichick’s not going to be able to use that one this week, because the fog that rolled into Gillette Stadium in the second half made the coaches tape kind of useless.

“The fourth quarter is pretty close to a whiteout on the sideline film,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “The sideline cameras are at the top of the stadium. So that’s a tough shot.

“The end zone cameras are a little bit lower and they get a little tighter shot, so the picture is a little bit clearer. But on that shot you’re not always able to see all the guys on the perimeter. It’s an inline shot.”

The conditions got worse as the night progressed, with NBC eventually all but abandoning high shots in favor of the sky cams hanging just over the field.

The Patriots coaches had the same problem, but not the same technology.

“The first half, start of the third quarter, it’s all right,” he said. “As you get into the middle of the third quarter and on, for those of us with aging eyes, it’s a little strain to see it. Then there’s a point where you can’t really see it at all, especially from the sideline.”

Belichick said he realized it was an issue when trying to look at pictures from the high angle cameras during the game, but he said he didn’t think it had an impact on the game.

Dan Quinn might disagree, but he probably doesn’t want to watch the film of this one either.