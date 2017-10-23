President Trump notes players still kneeling during national anthem

AP

President Trump’s push to keep NFL players who don’t stand during the national anthem a major storyline continued on Monday morning.

Players from the Giants, Seahawks and 49ers did not stand for the anthem before Sunday’s games and the President took note of it as well as the fact that the league has not bowed to his call to change the rules to force players to stand during the playing of the song. As you could probably guess, the President chose Twitter as the medium for his message.

“Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL!”

The number of players was a bit lower than 24, but it seems clear than any number of players not standing will elicit a response from the White House. He directed tweets at the league after their meetings last week ended without an edict forcing players to stand and released a petition asking people to sign in support of his view on the matter.