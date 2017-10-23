Ravens sign tight end Gavin Escobar

Getty Images

As the Ravens slowly run out of people to throw the ball to, they’re giving a former second-round pick a shot.

The Ravens announced they are signing former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar, and releasing offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom to create the roster spot.

Escobar was in camp with the Chiefs this summer, but didn’t make the 53-man roster out of camp, and has been making the workout circuit the last month and a half.

He’s always teased with potential, but has just 30 receptions in four seasons. The Cowboys took him 47th overall in 2013, thinking he’d develop into an heir for Jason Witten (or something). That never happened, but the Ravens aren’t in any position to quibble.

After losing Dennis Pitta to another injury, the Ravens haven’t gotten much from their tight end position, and they finished yesterday’s game without their top three receivers after Mike Wallace was put in the concussion protocol.