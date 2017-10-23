Report: Browns lose Joe Thomas for season to torn triceps

Getty Images

Joe Thomas’s season is over.

Thomas tore his left triceps on Sunday. Although some reports have said Thomas is still evaluating his options, one source is saying Thomas has already been ruled out for the season, according to cleveland.com.

The 32-year-old Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps until he was hurt in Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He’ll miss the first game of his career this week against the Vikings in London.

Thomas has one more year and $10 million remaining on his contract with the Browns.