Report: Dan Bailey to miss several weeks with groin injury

The Cowboys turned to safety Jeff Heath as a fill-in for kicker Dan Bailey during Sunday’s game against the 49ers and Heath made a couple of extra points during the 40-10 victory.

Bailey injured his groin and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports on Monday that he will miss several weeks while he recovers from the injury. Heath’s double duty won’t be continuing, however.

Coach Jason Garrett didn’t discuss how long Bailey will be out, but said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that the team will look at other kicking options to be ready for his continued absence. He didn’t name any names, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that Mike Nugent, Jason Myers, Sam Irwin Hill and Younghoe Koo are on the list.

Myers was recently cut by the Jaguars in favor of Josh Lambo, who lost the Chargers job to Koo this summer. Koo was discarded in favor of Nick Novak while Nugent came up short in a competition at Giants camp this summer. Irwin Hill spent the summer with Dallas as a camp leg alongside Bailey.