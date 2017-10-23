Report: Dwight Freeney to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

With Cliff Avril on injured reserve for at least the next seven games and Michael Bennett dealing with a plantar fascia injury to his foot, the Seattle Seahawks are bringing in a veteran defensive end for a visit.

According to Dave “Softy” Mahler of 950 KJR, the Seahawks will host free agent defensive end Dwight Freeney on Tuesday.

Freeney remains a free agent after playing last 15 games last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Freeney has played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Falcons over the last four years after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney has 122.5 sacks in his career, which ranks second among active players behind Julius Peppers and 18th all-time.

Avril was placed on injured reserve on Friday as he continues to explore options surrounding a neck injury sustained against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1. Bennett injured his foot the following week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Freeney could give Seattle a boost as a situational pass rusher to lighten some of the load on Bennett as he works though his foot injury. Frank Clark, Marcus Smith, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson are Seattle’s current options at defensive end.