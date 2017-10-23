Report: Marcus Peters to help Marshawn Lynch in suspension appeal

AP

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from last Thursday’s game against the Chiefs and suspended on Friday for making contact with an official after he sprinted on the field during a post-play scrum.

The scrum was touched off by a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and Raiders tackle Donald Penn said after the game that Lynch came on the field to protect Peters, who is an old friend of Lynch’s from Oakland.

Peters is reportedly going to return the favor. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Peters will take part in Lynch’s appeal hearing on Monday to help the running back make the case that he should not be suspended.

Glazer mentioned that Chiefs coaches aren’t thrilled about doing a solid for their divisional rivals a few days after losing to them, but it’s hard to see what Peters could say to change the situation because the reason why Lynch charged the field would seem to be much less significant than what he did by grabbing the official once he got there.