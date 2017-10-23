Report: Martavis Bryant absent from Steelers meetings today

Getty Images

If the Cubs were still playing, we’d suggest looking at Wrigley Field. Or possibly the art museum. Or Chez Quis. Or hijacking a float in a parade.

Either way, Martavais Bryant is taking a day off.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the wantaway Steelers wideout was not on hand for the team’s mandatory Monday meetings, with one teamamte saying he “called in sick.” That illness just happened to coincide with the latest social media volleys suggesting he wants to be somewhere other than Pittsburgh right now.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network said that according to Bryant’s agent, he was at the doctor this morning.

Whether that flu would subside with a trade, or whether the Steelers are in any mood to accommodate him, remains to be seen.