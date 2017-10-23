Report: Martavis Bryant absent from Steelers meetings today

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 23, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

If the Cubs were still playing, we’d suggest looking at Wrigley Field. Or possibly the art museum. Or Chez Quis. Or hijacking a float in a parade.

Either way, Martavais Bryant is taking a day off.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the wantaway Steelers wideout was not on hand for the team’s mandatory Monday meetings, with one teamamte saying he “called in sick.” That illness just happened to coincide with the latest social media volleys suggesting he wants to be somewhere other than Pittsburgh right now.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network said that according to Bryant’s agent, he was at the doctor this morning.

Whether that flu would subside with a trade, or whether the Steelers are in any mood to accommodate him, remains to be seen.

10 responses to “Report: Martavis Bryant absent from Steelers meetings today

  1. Just bench him for the rest of this season and next. Use him as an example that whiny pansies don’t get what they want.

    What they shouldn’t do is cut him and allow to sign with a contender.

  4. First he throws a temper tantrum on social media. Now he throws a temper tantrum and skips a team meeting. Why does his agent have to tell them where he is? They should suspend him like the Giants did for Cromartie. Maybe they could suspend him until he grows up a little bit. After all, JuJu is doing a great job so far and seems to be more mature than Bryant.

    Remember that tweet Bryant sent to Coates telling him JuJu was drafted to take his job. I think he got the wrong person.

  5. Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network said that according to Bryant’s agent, he was at the doctor this morning.


    I’m sure many Steelers are at that “doctor”. You know the doctor I’m talking about 🙂

  6. Would anyone trade anything for this guy?

    Most likely outcome is the Steelers cut him (and are better without him), and he ends up with no offers from any other teams.

    I don’t know who Martavis Bryant’s agent is, but he seems to be getting some very bad advice.

  10. No way do the Steelers trade him. If they do that, every player does that when they feel bad. The Steelers will not give him a helmet though. Problem with Bryant is that he is not the sharpest tool on the workbench.

