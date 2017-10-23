Report: Steelers “certainly” have no plans to trade Martavis Bryant

Getty Images

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant took to social media on Sunday night with a suggestion that he’d prefer to be playing for someone other than the Steelers that comes a week after reports that Bryant requested a trade away from the team.

That social media activity was followed on Monday by Bryant’s absence from the team’s facility. Word is that Bryant called in sick, but Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that none of Bryant’s activity is going to incite a response from the team. Bouchette reports that the Steelers will not discipline Bryant and that they “certainly” have no plans to trade him before the NFL’s Halloween trade deadline.

The Steelers may not be reacting, but one of Bryant’s teammates sounded fed up by the drama.

“No, he’s not here,” guard Ramon Foster said. “I don’t know what happened. I think he called in sick today. I don’t know. I just wish he were here to answer his own questions. You can’t throw that stuff out there on social media land and expect no forest fires behind it. … He can’t leave us here to answer, is how I feel about it. I feel like last week we kind of pushed it aside and then you double down on it? Not cool from a teammate perspective.”

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was mentioned in Bryant’s social media blast, was also asked about Bryant and said the two players “are totally cool.” That may not be the majority position in Pittsburgh, but it apparently won’t lead the team to cut bait just yet.