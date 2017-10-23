Saints expected to be without Larry Warford for a while

AP

The Saints had to shuffle their offensive line during Sunday’s victory over the Packers and it looks like they’ll have to come up with a new alignment for a little while longer as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that right guard Larry Warford will miss several weeks with the abdominal injury he suffered in Green Bay. Warford, who signed with New Orleans as a free agent in March, had played every snap on offense for New Orleans before Sunday’s injury.

Senio Kelemete stepped into the lineup once Warford went down and the veteran will likely continue in the role until Warford is ready to return.

The Saints rank fourth in the league in both points and total yards and they’ll be taking their rejiggered offensive line back home for a game against the Bears with a five-game winning streak on the line.