Sean McVay: We haven’t arrived by any stretch

Getty Images

The Rams took the Cardinals apart in London on Sunday afternoon for a 33-0 win that gave them a 5-2 record for the first time in 14 years and continued a rousing start to head coach Sean McVay’s tenure with the team.

McVay called the win the best of the year so far, but stressed how much more time there is to play this season while discussing the team’s overall trajectory in 2017.

“We haven’t arrived by any stretch, but 5-2 is a good feeling. But that’s all it is right now,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams staff will likely continue to send that message in the next couple of days as a buffer against any signs of complacency that might kick in during their bye week. They’ll be back in action against the Giants on the road in Week Nine and another impressive showing will be a sign that their approach to handling the move to 5-2 was the correct one.