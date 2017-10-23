Sean Payton promised Saints pedicures if they wore right cleats at Lambeau

Getty Images

The list of famous motivational speeches in football have come from many sources and covered many topics, but there wasn’t much history of pedicures figuring into the mix until Sunday.

Coach Sean Payton wanted stress the importance of wearing the right cleats for the Lambeau Field turf to Saints players and that meant wearing the more uncomfortable screw-in cleats rather than molded ones. As a carrot, Payton told his players that he’d get them all pedicures if they wore the shoes and told Diana Russini of ESPN after the game that he was making arrangements for a Monday spa day after the 26-17 win in Green Bay.

“We will be taking him up on that offer Monday,” running back Mark Ingram said. “I don’t know about everybody else. But I’m gonna holler at him tomorrow morning for my pedicure.”

Wide receiver Ted Ginn said he’s looking forward to putting his “feet up in that hot water” and quarterback Drew Brees said he’ll also be indulging in the unusual reward for an NFL victory.