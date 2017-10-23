T.Y. Hilton apologizes for critical comments about offensive line

Getty Images

After watching quarterback Jacoby Brissett take 10 sacks against the Jaguars on Sunday, Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said that the team’s offensive linemen “need to take some pride up front and block.”

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo said on Monday that he didn’t like the comments from a teammate and that he hadn’t spoken to Hilton, but that he and the other linemen “realize this is the time we need to band together.” That should be easier now that Hilton has offered an apology for what he said on Sunday.

“First and foremost, I’d like to apologize to the team and the o-line,” Hilton said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “It was out of character. It was frustrating how the game went, but at the end of the day, man, I got their back. I love them to death. I was wrong. I’m always against that, then I go out there and do it. One hundred percent I messed up. All me. And I’m sorry for that. I’m a leader, and those guys look up to me, and I kinda stabbed them in the back. I’ll approach them individually, one-on-one, and let them know that I was 100 percent dead-ass wrong.”

The Colts gave up 518 yards while their offense was getting overrun by the Jaguars in the 27-0 loss. That makes it plain that there’s a need for fixes across the board in Indianapolis, so deleting internal strife from the list of difficulties makes a lot of sense for the Colts.