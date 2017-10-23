Terrelle Pryor doesn’t play until third series

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor did not start, and in fact, did not play until the team’s third series.

Josh Doctson, a first-round pick in 2016, started at the X receiver over Pryor. Coach Jay Gruden said last week he wanted to get Doctson more reps.

Pryor, a free agent signing in the offseason, played the most snaps of any of Washington’s receivers in the first five games. His 266 snaps were 81.6 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Doctson, who has battled injuries much of his two seasons, played 121 snaps in the first five games.

Pryor stayed on the sideline, his body language indicating his displeasure, for Washington’s eight-play field-goal drive to start the game. He stood impatiently for seven more plays over two drives before making his entrance on third-and-two with 3:05 remaining in the first quarter. Kirk Cousins took a sack.

Doctson had no catches in the first quarter on one target, but Cousins went 5-of-8 for 92 yards.

The Eagles tied it 3-3 with a 50-yard field goal from Jake Elliott with 13:15 remaining until halftime.