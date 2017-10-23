Todd Bowles on Josh McCown’s interception: No regrets about play call

Posted by Charean Williams on October 23, 2017
The Jets could have played for overtime with 47 seconds left, but with three timeouts, coach Todd Bowles said “you go for the win.” The decision backfired as quarterback Josh McCown threw an interception, and 22 seconds later, the Dolphins kicked the game-winning field goal.

Bowles defended the play call, which had McCown attempt a sideline pass to Jermaine Kearse that cornerback Bobby McCain picked off. He said it was no different than if the Jets had called for a run, and the running back had fumbled.

Of course, the odds of throwing an interception were far greater than having McCown take a knee at his own 15.

“[McCown] didn’t see the guy,” Bowles said Monday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He made a mistake. He’ll learn from it. . . . I don’t feel any regrets about the play.”

The Jets blew a 28-14 fourth-quarter lead, which is why Bowles accurately assessed that it “should have never come to that. . . . We should have had it way before that.”

  1. It was just a terrible throw. Can’t risk throwing a pick in that spot.

    However, you do have to try and score when you have possession, but just be conservative. You can’t run it 3 times and play for overtime, like the announcers were suggesting. You might not get the ball again.

  3. You play to win the game true however, they had a better chance to win in OT given the field position and the amount of time left on the clock with no timeouts. You simply don’t throw that pass in that situation – especially well AFTER the WR makes his break with the DBs protecting the sidelines……

  4. “You can’t run it 3 times and play for overtime, like the announcers were suggesting.”

    Thank you. I recall when the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, XXXVI, Madden was going on about how the Pats needed to play for OT. Brady drove the team downfield and Vinatieri kicked the winning FG. Announcers don’t know it all.

