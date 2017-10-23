Todd Bowles on Josh McCown’s interception: No regrets about play call

Getty Images

The Jets could have played for overtime with 47 seconds left, but with three timeouts, coach Todd Bowles said “you go for the win.” The decision backfired as quarterback Josh McCown threw an interception, and 22 seconds later, the Dolphins kicked the game-winning field goal.

Bowles defended the play call, which had McCown attempt a sideline pass to Jermaine Kearse that cornerback Bobby McCain picked off. He said it was no different than if the Jets had called for a run, and the running back had fumbled.

Of course, the odds of throwing an interception were far greater than having McCown take a knee at his own 15.

“[McCown] didn’t see the guy,” Bowles said Monday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He made a mistake. He’ll learn from it. . . . I don’t feel any regrets about the play.”

The Jets blew a 28-14 fourth-quarter lead, which is why Bowles accurately assessed that it “should have never come to that. . . . We should have had it way before that.”