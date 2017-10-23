Vance Joseph: Offensive struggles not a Trevor Siemian problem

Getty Images

The Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992 on Sunday afternoon and they’ve now scored 10 points since their Week Five bye in a pair of losses to the Giants and Chargers.

When offenses struggle in the NFL, it is only a matter of time before coaches start fielding questions about the possibility of a quarterback change. Broncos coach Vance Joseph got that query on Monday and said that Trevor Siemian is “absolutely” going to remain the starter in Denver.

Joseph said the issues that have contributed to the team going from 66 points in the first two games to 42 in the last four are not due to one player.

“It’s not a Trevor problem,” Joseph said, via the Colorado Springs Gazette. “It’s a unit problem.”

One area that Joseph did point to as an issue is the blocking. Siemian was sacked four times and Joseph said that the team’s backs gained yards when “there was space to make yardage.” There’s certainly room to improve there and the Broncos will need to do that as long as they feel Siemian is the best option they have at quarterback.