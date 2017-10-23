Vance Joseph: Offensive struggles not a Trevor Siemian problem

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992 on Sunday afternoon and they’ve now scored 10 points since their Week Five bye in a pair of losses to the Giants and Chargers.

When offenses struggle in the NFL, it is only a matter of time before coaches start fielding questions about the possibility of a quarterback change. Broncos coach Vance Joseph got that query on Monday and said that Trevor Siemian is “absolutely” going to remain the starter in Denver.

Joseph said the issues that have contributed to the team going from 66 points in the first two games to 42 in the last four are not due to one player.

“It’s not a Trevor problem,” Joseph said, via the Colorado Springs Gazette. “It’s a unit problem.”

One area that Joseph did point to as an issue is the blocking. Siemian was sacked four times and Joseph said that the team’s backs gained yards when “there was space to make yardage.” There’s certainly room to improve there and the Broncos will need to do that as long as they feel Siemian is the best option they have at quarterback.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Vance Joseph: Offensive struggles not a Trevor Siemian problem

  7. Siemian had the same issues when he injured his left shoulder last year. It affected his accuracy. What the coach is really saying is that he doesn’t have a back-up that’s any better.

  8. It’s time to go to Brock..he might not be too much better, but he’ll be a spark. The team definitely needs a spark. They’re becoming unwatchable. Our next 2 games…KC and Philadelphia..yeah…I’m not feeling real confident at this point.

  9. Siemian is a decent QB, but he’s probably better suited as a backup. You want your backup QB to be very intelligent. Kind of like another coach. Paxton Lynch is a young phenom. Just like Carson Wentz, he’ll get better with time. He’s the QB of the future, he’s just a bit dinged up right now. By this time next year, we’ll be saying the same things about Lynch that we’re saying about Wentz right now.

  10. Protection is definitely not stellar, but Siemian can’t play under pressure either. At all. Only reason Joseph says Trevor’s the guy is because the other two guys are even worse. In 40 years of watching the Broncos, I’ve seen some hellaciously bad offenses (including Tebow, and Orton, and Brister, and Cutler, and Plummer, and DeBerg, etc), but Sunday was probably the most pitiful, lay down and die effort I have seen from their offense in all that time. In a way it’s a relief… since the NFL doesn’t have negative scoring, it simply can’t get any worse.

  11. When the run game is working Siemian’s play action is successful, as the stats chart showed during the Giants game. However, take that away and Siemian, like virtually all young QB’s suffer at not being able to read defenses quick enough. The O-Line has lost all three natural right tackles and played yesterday with a guard in that position.That being said, Siemian has made poor choices the last few weeks. His biggest problem may be the lack of an internal fire.

  12. I still remember all the bronco fan posts, claiming they had not 1 not 2 not 3 BUT 4!!!!!!
    high end QBs

    Lynch or Siemian was going to win the job and the other QB was going to be traded for high pick

    they
    cut the only serviceable QB in Sloter
    keep a 1st round bust
    start a least talented QB on their roster

    and I don’t know what they see in the Drunk Kelly.
    He is the Bizarro Tebow.
    all the physical tools none of the leadership qualities.

    good thing Elway can do no wrong because those are the type of decisions that gets most GMs fired.

  13. The defense has masked Trevor’s deficiencies for a long time now. They are finally starting to show, now that the defense isn’t playing lights-out. What more do you expect from a mediocre QB who was a 7th round draft pick? If Paxton Lynch isn’t going to get healthy or be good enough to start, Denver needs to start looking for backup plans ASAP.

  14. This Bronco fan hates to admit it, but this team is flat and that has to be put at the feet of the coach.

    When you’re playing the worst team in the league against the run and they have two of the best pass rushers in the game and your own receiving core is in shambles and your line is not good at pass blocking, you should run the ball all day long.

    Joseph might get better, but thus far it appears the man is in way over his head.

  19. Siemien looks, and plays, like an accountant – a scared accountant.

    Dude is by all accounts clever enough – but he simply doesn’t have an instinctive bone in his body when it comes to QBing.

    Can’t feel pressure, below average mechanics, gets flustered happy feet and misses wide open guys because he can’t go through his progressions.

    Be a fine back up QB – but that’s his ceiling.

  21. The offensive struggles are a VJ/Trevor Siemian problem!

    Siemian is garbage, not much more to say!

    VJ is a poor excuse for a coach, vanilla game plans, no in game adjustments!

    They don’t even need to play the game next week, No way Denver comes away with out a double digit loss!

    Zero confidence in VJ as the leader of this team! Sad times in Broncos Country!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!