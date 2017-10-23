Vikings don’t want to expose Bridgewater to slippery field in London

Getty Images

Lost in the fact that Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to practice but not play is the reality that, for the kind of injury Bridgewater sustained (and in light of the position he plays), clearance to practice is clearance to play.

Which means that he’s good to go, right now, if the Vikings want him to play.

But the Vikings don’t want him to play, right now. As one source explained it, the Vikings and Bridgewater definitely don’t want him to play next week in London, given the notoriously slippery surfaces of the soccer pitches that periodically transmogrify into gridirons.

So he’ll be back on the roster for Week 10, the first post-bye game to be played by the Vikings. The question then becomes when he’ll actually play.

That one will be more complicated, given that Case Keenum has played very well this season in the absence of Bridgewater and Sam Bradford. Keenum has been good, but Bridgewater could be better — and he could take the Vikings farther than Keenum ever will.

So go ahead and put this one in the “good problem to have” category, even though that good problem quickly could become just a problem.