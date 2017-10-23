Vikings stacking up injuries on offensive line

AP

The Vikings can’t seem to keep quarterbacks upright. But they’re having problems now keeping the guys who keep the quarterback healthy on the field.

The 5-2 Vikings finished yesterday’s win over the Ravens without left tackle Riley Reiff and left guard Jeremiah Sirles, who left with knee injuries.

Via Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said: “I don’t think it’s anything serious.”

But considering the problems the Vikings had on the offensive line last year, any absence is going to trigger alarms.

Sirles was starting in place of the injured Nick Easton, who has been out the last two weeks. That left rookie Danny Isidora getting his first action on offense. Reiff was replaced by second-year tackle Rashod Hill.

Zimmer said the hope is that Easton can return next week for their game in London against the Browns.