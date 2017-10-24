17 different players caught passes last night

Getty Images

Here’s a weird but interesting little stat that emerged from Monday night’s game between Washington and Philadelphia: A combined 17 players caught passes in the game.

It may be some sort of a record, or at least some sort of a rarity. Regardless, it’s a testament to the offenses of both teams, as it relates to the willingness to throw the ball to the open man and the ability of players who necessarily aren’t getting the ball as much as they’d like to not whine about it publicly.

For the Eagles, eight different players caught passes — and none was Torrey Smith. Those catching passes were tight end Zach Ertz (five for 89 yards and a touchdown), receiver Mack Hollins (one for 64 yards and a score), receiver Nelson Agholor (four for 45 and a touchdown), receiver Alshon Jeffery (two for 37), running back Wendell Smallwood (two for 14), running back Corey Clement (one for nine and a touchdown), tight end Trey Burton (one for seven), and tight end Brent Celek (one for three).

For Washington, nine players caught passes. Tight end Jordan Reed led the way with eight catches for 64 yards. Tight end Vernon Davis had four receptions for 67 yards. The others catching passes were receiver Josh Doctson (three for 39), tight end Niles Paul (one for 32), receiver Jamison Crowder (two for 28), running back Chris Thompson (five for 26 and a touchdown), receiver Ryan Grant (three for 19), running back Rob Kelley (two for 14), and receiver Terrelle Pryor (two for 14).

It’s the right way to run an offense, with the receivers, tight ends, and running backs knowing their role, embracing it, and taking advantage of the chances that come their way, when they come their way.