49ers make moves, re-sign Leon Hall

Getty Images

The 49ers made their signing of defensive lineman Datone Jones official and also announced they have re-signed cornerback Leon Hall. To make room on the roster, San Francisco waived defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and released tight end Logan Paulsen.

Hall originally signed with the 49ers on Oct. 10. He was inactive for the team’s game against Washington in Week 6, and San Francisco released him Oct. 19.

Jones, whose anticipated signing was reported Monday, was a first-round pick of the Packers in 2013. He has spent time with the Vikings and the Lions this season.

Cooper originally joined San Francisco after the team claimed him off waivers from the Browns on Sept. 3. He appeared in five games this season and registered seven tackles and half a sack. Paulsen, released Oct. 17 and re-signed him Oct. 19 when the 49ers cut Hall, appeared in each of the team’s seven games this season.

