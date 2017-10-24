Andrew Sendejo loses appeal, suspended on Sunday

Getty Images

For the second time in as many days, an NFL player has lost an appeal of a one-game suspension.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo lost his appeal today and will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks heard Sendejo’s appeal and decided the suspension was justified.

Sendejo was flagged for a hard hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace. The hit knocked Wallace’s helmet off and left him dazed on the ground.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer joined Sendejo in arguing that the hit was legal and Sendejo should not have been suspended. Brooks disagreed.