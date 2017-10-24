Andrew Sendejo loses appeal, suspended on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 24, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
For the second time in as many days, an NFL player has lost an appeal of a one-game suspension.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo lost his appeal today and will be suspended for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks heard Sendejo’s appeal and decided the suspension was justified.

Sendejo was flagged for a hard hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace. The hit knocked Wallace’s helmet off and left him dazed on the ground.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer joined Sendejo in arguing that the hit was legal and Sendejo should not have been suspended. Brooks disagreed.

17 responses to “Andrew Sendejo loses appeal, suspended on Sunday

  2. Arbitrary ruling that was not unexpected.

    Best to get it out of the way this week and come back strong after the bye week.

  6. cribbage12 says:
    I’m sure Zimmer will re-appeal, maybe even to Trump.

    If he’s going to appeal to Trump he should go through Trump’s lap dog Paul Ryan to fast track it.

  9. In Teddy We Trust says:

    Clinton-Dix was fined $24K for an illegal hit on Josh Bellamy three weeks ago. I guess that proves the Packers are a dirty team.
    Hey Teddy… Packer fan wants his logic back.

    Also, I’m sure Clinton-Dix would have more fines if he was ever close enough to an opponent to try an tackle them.

  10. I’d say the hit on the TB TE (Brade?) was definitely a personal foul, although it wasn’t flagged, and was rightfully fined. I didn’t think this hit on Wallace was unnecessary roughness, since Wallace had already taken a few steps, but it was arguable that he was “defenseless”.

    But no problem. Give the young safeties some game experience against the Browns and Sendejo will be fresh for the second half of the season.

  11. Brooks a dumb ass. I’m sure he wouldn’t have agreed either if he was Sendejo. Why let some one like Brook be the judge when he can’t even judge his own wewe.

  13. Oh look, the Cletus’ East of Minnesota are chiming in on what a dirty play consists of. Just open up a dictionary under “Dirty” and you will see a picture of Clay Matthews.

  15. In Teddy We Trust says:
    October 24, 2017 at 6:18 pm
    Clinton-Dix was fined $24K for an illegal hit on Josh Bellamy three weeks ago. I guess that proves the Packers are a dirty team.

    Not surprising. GB has always been known to be the dirtiest team in the league. Remember when Davante Adams threw a guy down by the face mask leading that player to get ejected for “throwing a punch”? GB does everything they can to win games.

  16. 13worldchampioinships says:
    October 24, 2017 at 6:30 pm
    In Teddy We Trust says:
    October 24, 2017 at 6:18 pm
    Clinton-Dix was fined $24K for an illegal hit on Josh Bellamy three weeks ago. I guess that proves the Packers are a dirty team.

    Not surprising. GB has always been known to be the dirtiest team in the league. Remember when Davante Adams threw a guy down by the face mask leading that player to get ejected for “throwing a punch”? GB does everything they can to win games.

    And by dirtiest team in the league, I mean the dirtiest of the dirty. Don Capers makes Greg Williams look like a saint!

