As backup RB, Ty Montgomery might play special teams again

Getty Images

It appears Ty Montgomery got Wally Pipp-ed. Since he went out with a rib injury on the first series against the Bears in Week 4, rookie Aaron Jones seized opportunity . . . and the starting job.

In his two starts this season, Jones has 36 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He played 44 of 50 offensive snaps Sunday against the Saints, while Montgomery got seven snaps, four carries and 6 yards.

“Ty Montgomery is an outstanding football player,” coach Mike McCarthy said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “This has never been a one-man deal with running backs. I look for Ty to just keep going. Aaron has done some really good things. Aaron needs to be better on third down, frankly. He did a great job on first and second down. Ty Montgomery is still a big part of our offense.”

Jones, though, will continue to start and continue to get most of the reps and most of the carries. That means, as the backup running back, Montgomery might have to play special teams again.

Montgomery was the starting kick returner for the Packers during his rookie season until an ankle injury, and he blocked a punt as an interior rusher in 2016.

“You read my mind,” special teams coordinator Ron Zook said. “I don’t know what offensively the plans are yet, but that’s something I made a note to talk to coach about. Ty’s a pretty good special teams player, as well. He’s a powerful guy. He blocked a punt at Minnesota last year, and he did a good job on the kickoff team and did a good job in returns. It’s something that we’ll lobby coach for, and we’ll see what happens.”