Broncos didn’t violate rules by using walkie-talkies

Several of you have pointed out that, during Sunday’s game against the Chargers, Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was speaking into a walkie-talkie.

McCoy indeed was, and it’s noteworthy because the Giants suffered a draft-pick downgrade in round four of the 2017 draft for impermissibly using a walkie-talkie when the coach-to-quarterback communication system crapped out in a game last year against the Cowboys.

The Broncos were doing the same thing. But they won’t be punished, because the rules have quietly been revised.

“There was a change during the offseason,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT via email. “There were changes made to the system that gave all teams the ability to use a radio as a way to communicate play calls if there was an issue with calling in plays on the existing system. In 2016, club personnel were prohibited from using a radio because there was no way to cut off that radio’s communication as required by league rules (i.e., 15 seconds left on the play clock).”

Per McCarthy, the new system allows for the 15-second cutoff. Which makes walkie-talkies an acceptable replacement for the standard system.

Which means that the Broncos didn’t cheat. Which is good, because if they’d cheated and scored zero points, something would be really, really wrong in Denver.