Bruce Arians: Report of retirement “news to me”

A report has emerged that Cardinals coach Bruce Arians won’t return to the team for a sixth season in 2018. Arians has responded to that report on Twitter.

“Hearing reports I’m retiring,” Arians said. “News to me. Nothing could be further from truth [and] 100% focused on getting back on track at SF!”

Craig Fouhy of ABC15.com reported that Arians has told people close to him that he intends to retire after the 2017 season. If it’s accurate, it makes sense that Arians would deny it; surely, he doesn’t want to become a distraction to a team that still has plenty of football to play.

Besides, whether Arians chooses to return is a separate question from whether he’ll be asked to. The Cardinals have had a quickly revolving door at the coaching position, with only two of their past coaches (Jim Hanifan and Ken Whisenhunt) making it six years. This is year five for Arians.

Of course, it’s possible that Arians will “retire” in the same way he “retired” from the Steelers six years ago, before re-emerging as the Indianapolis offensive coordinator. Maybe this time Arians will re-emerge as the head coach in Indy.