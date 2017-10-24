Buccaneers sign Darryl Tapp

Getty Images

The Buccaneers, who rank last in the league with seven sacks in six games, signed veteran defensive end Darryl Tapp after a Tuesday workout, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa Bay also worked out Wallace Gilberry and Owa Odighizuwa.

Tapp, 33, spent time with the Saints this season but has not played.

He has 28 career sacks in 11 seasons with Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington, Detroit and New Orleans, but only 4.5 of his sacks have come the past five years.

The Bucs announced Tuesday they waived first-year safety Isaiah Johnson, whom they promoted from the practice squad three weeks ago. They are expected to sign Johnson back to the practice squad.