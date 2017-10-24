Buccaneers waive Isaiah Johnson

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived safety Isaiah Johnson. They did not announce a corresponding move.

Johnson signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent the regular season on the team’s practice squad. He returned to the practice squad after failing to make the team this summer.

The Bucs promoted Johnson on Oct. 5.

He played in two games this season, making three special teams tackles.

The Bucs also announced they released defensive end Larry Webster from the practice squad.

