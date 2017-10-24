Chargers sign Michael Ola, put Matt Slauson on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers announced on Monday that guard Matt Slauson will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury and they made a roster move on Tuesday to get a healthy body on the roster.

The team has signed offensive lineman Michael Ola to the 53-man roster. He’ll take Slauson’s spot as the team has placed the veteran on injured reserve.

It’s the second time that the well-traveled Ola has spent time with the Chargers. He spent time on their practice squad and saw action in one game during the 2015 season before moving on to the Lions.

Ola made seven starts for the Lions that year, but didn’t make the team in 2016 and Ola wound up playing in six games for Buffalo. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Bears, Giants and Dolphins since starting his professional career with stints in the Arena League and CFL.