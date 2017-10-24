Chiefs designate Steven Nelson for return from IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs should be getting some help in the secondary in the near future.

Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports that the team has designated cornerback Steven Nelson for return from injured reserve. Nelson was placed on I.R. before the first game of the season after having core muscle surgery.

Nelson will first be eligible to play in Week Nine against the Cowboys and will be able to start practicing with the team thanks to the designation.

Nelson started 15 games for the Chiefs last year and made 65 tackles while defending 16 passes. He appeared in 12 games after being selected in the third round of the 2015 draft.

Marcus Peters and Terrance Mitchell have been the top two corners so far this season. Phillip Gaines has also been in on nearly three-quarters of