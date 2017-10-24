Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis arrested for drunken driving

Getty Images

The Colts kept Robert Mathis around after his retirement to help their young defensive players.

Hopefully, they limit his instruction to on the field.

According to Vic Ryckaert of the Indianapolis Star, Mathis was arrested this morning on a preliminary charge of drunken driving.

Mathis was held in the Hamilton County Jail Tuesday morning on an initial charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested shortly after midnight.

The longtime Colts pass-rusher was hired in September as a pass rush consultant, after he had been hanging around in an unofficial role. He collected 123 sacks in 13 seasons with the Colts.