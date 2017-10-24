Colts place Malik Hooker on injured reserve

Getty Images

Colts safety Malik Hooker confirmed reports that he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and the Colts made a roster move reflecting that reality on Tuesday.

The team announced that Hooker has been placed on injured reserve. The first-round pick tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee when he went down in the first half of the game.

Hooker had 22 tackles, three interceptions and four passes defensed in the seven games he played for Indianapolis this year.

The Colts did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open roster spot heading into Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. Matthias Farley, Darius Butler and T.J. Green are currently on the roster at safety and Clayton Geathers, who is on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to start practicing this week.