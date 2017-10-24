Cowboys seeing continued improvement from Jaylon Smith

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is continuing to make progress in his first year on the field after a year spent rehabbing a severe knee injury.

Smith recorded his first career sack on Sunday and forced a fumble, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said it was as well as Smith has played as a pro.

“Jaylon probably played his best game,” Garrett said. “He was around the ball a lot. He had the one big impact sack. That combination of guys playing that linebacker spot, they really showed up in the game.”

As for Smith, he said it was as much fun as he’s had playing football in a long time.

“In those type of moments it reminds you when you were 7 years old playing football. It’s definitely a blessing,” Smith said.

Smith is still getting back to full speed, and still just 22 years old. There’s plenty of reason to be optimistic he has more improvement left in him.