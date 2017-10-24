Cowboys sign Mike Nugent to replace Dan Bailey

Getty Images

The Cowboys went with an experienced option to replace injured kicker Dan Bailey.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, who is all over the kicker news today, the Cowboys are signing former Jets and Bengals kicker Mike Nugent.

Nugent was last with the Giants, but lost a preseason competition with rookie Aldrick Rosas. The 35-year-old was cut by the Bengals last December after a rough season which saw him miss six extra points.

Bailey is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a groin injury, which necessitated a group workout so they didn’t have to have safety Jeff Heath kick again.