DeVante Parker returns for a limited practice

The Dolphins haven’t had wide receiver DeVante Parker in the lineup for their last two games, but there’s a chance that he’ll be able to return to action against the Ravens on Thursday.

Parker’s ankle was feeling well enough for him to take part in a limited practice on Tuesday. It’s the first time that Parker has practiced at all since he was injured.

The Dolphins also had left tackle Laremy Tunsil on the field after he was listed as a non-participant on Monday. Tunsil hurt his knee against the Jets, but coach Adam Gase said Monday that the team felt he avoided a serious injury.

Defensive end Andre Branch and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were also limited while center Mike Pouncey, running back Jay Ajayi, tight end Julius Thomas and right tackle Ju’Wuan James all went from a limited session on Monday to a full practice on Tuesday.