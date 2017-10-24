Dirk Koetter tells complaining Bucs to go to someone who can help

Getty Images

Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward aired some grievances about his playing time after Sunday’s loss to the Bills, saying he was at his “wit’s end” after playing 24 snaps during the game.

Defensive lineman Chris Baker tweeted that he feels the same way later on Sunday night and word of both complaints made their way to head coach Dirk Koetter. Koetter said after the loss that he worried about the team shattering from the inside out and urged players to come to the team with any complaints.

“I talked to the players about anybody who’s frustrated and has an issue, the best way to take care of an issue on the team is to go to someone who can do something about it,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Then I outlined who those people were.”

Koetter also said that he spoke to Ward last week and “laid out exactly what he could do better” so it seems there is some communication between players and coaches about roles. It didn’t help them win a game on Sunday and the defense has been a mess regardless of who is on the field, which is a recipe for further venting if they can’t get a handle on things in Tampa.