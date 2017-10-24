Dolphins donate $30K to scholarship fund for Sgt. La David Johnson’s kids

Getty Images

U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four soldiers killed in Niger in October 4 and left behind two young children with a third on the way.

There’s been a fundraising effort to help provide for the education of the Miami Gardens native’s children and the Dolphins announced on Sunday that they have made a $30,000 donation to that fund. The fund has raised over $711,000 as of Tuesday morning.

Johnson has become the best known of the soldiers killed in Niger because of the circumstances surrounding a call to his widow Myeshia Johnson from President Trump.

Flordia congresswoman Frederica Wilson was with Mrs. Johnson during the call and her comments about what the President said and how it was received earned strong rebukes from the White House. Mrs. Johnson’s own comments about her reaction to the call and the President not saying her husband’s name on Monday morning earned another response from the President’s Twitter account that accused the widow of not telling the truth.