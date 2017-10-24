Dolphins release Byron Maxwell

Getty Images

Cornerback Byron Maxwell, one of the various Ringo Starrs of the Legion of Boom to get paid big money elsewhere, is getting a chance to double dip.

Per a league source, the Dolphins have released Maxwell. They tried to trade him before making the move, but found no takers.

The fact that the move came a week before the trade deadline means he’ll instantly become a free agent. And the termination pay provision of the labor deal means he’ll be able to collect the balance of his $8.5 million base salary as termination pay, and then to sign with another team and keep whatever he makes there.

Maxwell initially signed a six-year, $63 million deal with the Eagles in free agency two years ago. After one year in Philly, the Eagles traded Maxwell to the Dolphins.

Maxwell has played in only two games this year, missing each of the last four. He was benched not only for playing poorly but also for not executing the assignments given to him.