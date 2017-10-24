Dolphins release Byron Maxwell

October 24, 2017
Cornerback Byron Maxwell, one of the various Ringo Starrs of the Legion of Boom to get paid big money elsewhere, is getting a chance to double dip.

Per a league source, the Dolphins have released Maxwell. They tried to trade him before making the move, but found no takers.

The fact that the move came a week before the trade deadline means he’ll instantly become a free agent. And the termination pay provision of the labor deal means he’ll be able to collect the balance of his $8.5 million base salary as termination pay, and then to sign with another team and keep whatever he makes there.

Maxwell initially signed a six-year, $63 million deal with the Eagles in free agency two years ago. After one year in Philly, the Eagles traded Maxwell to the Dolphins.

Maxwell has played in only two games this year, missing each of the last four. He was benched not only for playing poorly but also for not executing the assignments given to him.

14 responses to “Dolphins release Byron Maxwell

  1. Teams fell for the classic trap – he was a great #2 CB in this system. Expecting him to translate to #1 was on them.

    I wonder if we could pick him up cheap…or fit him on the roster.

  6. He was the product of Seattle’s system on defense. Philly gave it a shot, he was a bust, Fins tried but insisted on Kiko Alonzo as part of the deal. Fins drop a few spots in the draft get Tunsil, Kiko playing at a high level and is young,Maxwell didn’t work out. Fins win trade scenario.

  9. Played well in Seattle in the contract year and the Eagles signed him to a long term deal and big bucks in free agency but he was a bust for them and now the Dolphins have found that as well !!

  11. Insubordination get him fired.

    But only in the NFL do you get paid for the rest of the season for it. AND get might get paid again by another team. Priceless.

    He should take a knee before every game and thank the Lord he works for the NFL and not in the real world.

    Maybe if Shead isn’t going to be healthy this year.

    If Shead is back, 100%, why bother?

  14. “And the termination pay provision of the labor deal means he’ll be able to collect the balance of his $8.5 million base salary as termination pay, and then to sign with another team and keep whatever he makes there.” This is a provision of the labor deal, as is provision at issue in Zeke’s suspension. Those crying for that provision to be changed at the next labor negotiation have to realize there are provisions like the one quoted which are beneficial to the players and that was part of the give and take. Without question, if the players want to change how discipline is done, then the owners will want something back from the players too. Do provisions like this then come into play and how would players feels about giving things like this up? My guess continues to be that this will not be a huge sticking point for very long in the next negotiation because two things (1) an overwhelming percent of players aren’t impacted and (2) in light of that they won’t trade off substantial benefits or money to get something that will likely never affect them.

