Dolphins sign quarterback David Fales

The Dolphins needed another quarterback in a hurry, so they added one Tuesday they’re familiar with.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins filled the spot created by today’s release of cornerback Byron Maxwell by signing David Fales.

Fales spent the preseason with the Dolphins and played reasonably well (97.8 passer rating), furthering their preferences for known commodities over quarterbacks who may be more qualified.

Fales was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, and worked with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase there in 2015. He has also spent time with the Ravens, and has appeared in one regular season game.

Dolphins starter Jay Cutler is out indefinitely with broken ribs, so they needed a backup to veteran Matt Moore, who will start for them for the time being.

  4. Anybody regardless of race, gender or political affiliation can see this young man is being blackballed and shut out from the league. He is by far the best, most qualified QB who doesn’t have a job because of his political views and highlighting injustices against African Americans. Murrica indeed… Smh

    _____________

    Yeah, I’m sure Colin’s support of a certain Cuban dictator has nothing to do with his unemployment in Miami at all, huh?

    I still wonder why that just gets ignored in all of this. Why doesn’t anyone care about Cuban lives anymore?

  9. “furthering their preferences for known commodities over quarterbacks who may be more qualified.”

    Give it a break…

  10. cmack21 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Anybody regardless of race, gender or political affiliation can see this young man is being blackballed and shut out from the league. He is by far the best, most qualified QB who doesn’t have a job because of his political views and highlighting injustices against African Americans. Murrica indeed… Smh

    ===============

    playing in the NFL is a privilege not a right. he should of thought about the outcome before disrespecting the flag of this great nation that was letting him earn millions to play a game.

  12. Hell if they going to sign quarterbacks that are nobodies instead of quarterback that almost won a Super Bowl then they might as well have signed Leandrae Johnson to a one year deal.

    _________________

    Guess they should have signed Rex Grossman or Matt Hasselbeck then, huh?

  14. A QB gets signed anywhere and the Kaepernick whiners come out (both on and off-staff at PFT!). Just remember 2 things, whiners:

    1: There’s no way Kaepernick is getting signed in Miami after kissing up to Fidel Castro. Not gonna happen.

    2: Kaepernick would’ve already had a job with the Ravens if his idiot girlfriend hadn’t sent that stupid tweet.

