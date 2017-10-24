Dolphins sign quarterback David Fales

Getty Images

The Dolphins needed another quarterback in a hurry, so they added one Tuesday they’re familiar with.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins filled the spot created by today’s release of cornerback Byron Maxwell by signing David Fales.

Fales spent the preseason with the Dolphins and played reasonably well (97.8 passer rating), furthering their preferences for known commodities over quarterbacks who may be more qualified.

Fales was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bears in 2014, and worked with Dolphins head coach Adam Gase there in 2015. He has also spent time with the Ravens, and has appeared in one regular season game.

Dolphins starter Jay Cutler is out indefinitely with broken ribs, so they needed a backup to veteran Matt Moore, who will start for them for the time being.