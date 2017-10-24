Doug Marrone: “Hold on” when it comes to praising defense

Getty Images

The Jaguars sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times during Sunday’s win and they also got 10 sacks in the season opener, which makes them the first team since the 1984 Bears to pull off double digit sacks twice in the same season.

They lead the league with 33 sacks on the season, are tied for the league lead with 10 interceptions and have allowed fewer points than any team that’s played seven games this season, all of which has contributed to more attention and more praise for the unit. During an appearance on NFL Network Tuesday, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he likes what he’s seen while asking people to pump the brakes when it comes to lavishing compliments on the group.

“I’m going to tell you the same thing I tell everyone else, hold on. Hold on,” Marrone said. “I played against that Bears’ defense after they won the Super Bowl that year. I know those cats that were on that team. … We still got a long way to go but I’m happy with the direction that we’re going. Because I got that question in the press conference, I was like, ‘Stop, hold on. Stop right there.”

The Jaguars spent most of Marrone’s predecessor Gus Bradley’s tenure trying to build a fearsome defense. It didn’t work before Bradley got fired, but leading lights like Dante Fowler, Yannick Ngakoue, Myles Jack, Telvin Smith and Jalen Ramsey all joined the club while he was there and the team has filled in around them with free agents like Calais Campbell, A.J. Bouye and Barry Church.

The sum of those parts has been overwhelming in several games this season and a schedule with the Bengals, Browns, Colts, Cardinals and 49ers still to come offers plenty of chances for more of the same. If that happens, Marrone probably won’t be able to rein in the big talk about his defense.