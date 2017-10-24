Doug Pederson: “Fun to watch” when Carson Wentz is clicking

Getty Images

Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns in his rookie season with the Eagles and reached that number by throwing for two scores in the team’s final regular season game of the year.

It took him just over 26 quarters to match that total this year. Wentz’s 16th touchdown pass of the year was one of his best as he escaped a collapsed pocket to find running back Corey Clement for a nine-yard score that put the Eagles up 24-10 in the third quarter of Monday night’s win.

“I don’t really know. You step up and at that point it comes into make a play mode,” Wentz said in comments distributed by the team. “There are a lot of bodies in the middle of the field so I knew he was one-on-one with a linebacker. He did his job and kind of just turned up field and made a play.”

Wentz would add another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the 34-24 win, erasing any memories of a slow start that found the Eagles down 10-3 halfway through the second quarter of the game. Wentz hit four different receivers for those four scores, leading coach Doug Pederson to say that it’s “fun to watch when it’s clicking like that” for his quarterback.

It’s become a regular occurrence this season and a major reason why the Eagles are the only 6-1 team in the league.