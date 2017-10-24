Dwight Freeney signing with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are adding veteran pass rusher Dwight Freeney to their defensive line.

Freeney had a workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday and agreed to a deal with the team on Tuesday night.

With Cliff Avril on injured reserve and ineligible to play until at least Week 15 and Michael Bennett playing through a plantar fascia injury, the Seahawks were in need of some help in their pass rush unit. The addition of Freeney should allow Seattle to limit some wear and tear on Bennett and manage his foot injury throughout the rest of the season.

Freeney played in 15 games regular season games and all three postseason games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. Freeney has played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Falcons over the last four years after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Freeney has 122.5 sacks in his career, which ranks second among active players behind Julius Peppers and 18th all-time.

The Seahawks had an open spot on their roster after placing Avril on injured reserve on Friday. He joins Bennett, Frank Clark, Marcus Smith, Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson at the position for Seattle.