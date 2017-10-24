Eagles still deciding who will replace Jason Peters at left tackle

Getty Images

The Eagles will be without Jason Peters for the rest of the season and they are still mulling their plan to replace him in the starting lineup.

Coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that the team is weighing whether to have Halapoulivaati Vaitai play left tackle after replacing Peters during Monday night’s victory. The other option would be moving Lane Johnson to the left side while Vaitai takes over at right tackle, something that Vaitai did while Johnson was out of the lineup last year.

One factor in the Eagles’ decision could be their schedule. They will be facing pass rushers like Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Jason Pierre-Paul and DeMarcus Lawrence who tend to rush from the left side of the defense, which would make the right tackle an important piece of their pass protection in those games.

There’s more to the question than that, of course, and we should get Pederson’s answer some time before they face the 49ers on Sunday.