Falcons linebacker Duke Riley having knee surgery

Getty Images

The Falcons not only lost (another) dispiriting game Sunday night, they lost a starter for several weeks in the process.

Acccording to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, rookie linebacker Duke Riley will have surgery this week to repair a meniscus tear. There’s no exact timetable, but such surgeries can take a month to recover from.

The third-round pick from LSU left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots early, and was replaced by converted safety Kemal Ishmael. That also coincided with the Patriots running up the middle more often, and it worked.

The Falcons also have the option of activating LaRoy Reynolds from injured reserve. He’s recovering from a preseason chest injury and started practicing again last week.

Shuffling lineups because of injuries has been nothing new for the Falcons this year, as players including Vic Beasley and Courtney Upshaw have missed extended time, while defensive tackle Jack Crawford was placed on IR with a biceps tear.