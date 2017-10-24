Jaguars sign Jonathan Freeny

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Jonathan Freeny has found a new home.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have signed Freeny to their 53-man roster. Defensive back Lafayette Pitts was dropped in a corresponding move.

Freeny’s two-year run with the Patriots ended when he was released in early September and a briefer stay with the Ravens came to a close last week. Freeny spent a few weeks in Baltimore, appearing in three games and making two tackles. He has primarily been a special teams player during his NFL career, which began with the Dolphins in 2012.

The Jaguars have a bye this week, which gives Freeny an extended stretch before he’ll potentially play his first game with his new team.